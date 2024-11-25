Prep Athletes of the Week: Ryan Meagher becomes Minneota’s career-leading rusher and scorer

The 5-10 sophomore guard has quickly taken another step in her progress. Litecky, who averaged 5.5 points per game last season, had a double-double with 32 points and 10 rebounds along with five steals to lead the Eagles, ranked seventh in Class 3A by Minnesota Basketball News, to a 70-55 triumph over St. Croix Lutheran in the season opener. Litecky went 8-for-9 from the field and 4-for-4 on three-point shots. “She was excited and came ready to play, giving her teammates a boost when they needed it,” Eagles coach Mary Dengerud said. “Her game really improved over the summer.”