Clockwise from left: Ryan Meagher, Minneota; Ben Dahlin, Jackson County Central; Ava Litecky, Totino-Grace. (Provided Photos/Provided photo)
Prep Athletes of the Week: Ryan Meagher becomes Minneota’s career-leading rusher and scorer
Also, Ava Litecky posted a big double-double for Totino-Grace’s girls basketball team against St. Croix Lutheran.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 25, 2024 at 7:40PM
Ryan Meagher
Minneota • football
Personal accolades aren’t as important as team accomplishments to Meagher.
A senior, Meagher ran for a Prep Bowl-record six touchdowns while leading Minneota to a 70-20 victory over Springfield in the Class 1A football championship at U.S. Bank Stadium. It was the third consecutive state championship for the Vikings, who pushed their win streak to 33 games.
“I wasn’t thinking about any records,” Meagher said following the performance. “I was only thinking about winning the game.”
Meagher rushed for 290 yards on 22 carries, scoring on runs of 3, 4, 12, 15, 57 and 60 yards. He concluded his career with 12 Prep Bowl rushing touchdowns.
“I’ve accomplished everything I wanted to as a team,” Meagher said. “It’s been great [and] very fulfilling.”
The 5-10, 210-pound Meagher leaves as the program’s career leading rusher (4,834 yards) and top scorer (93 touchdowns). He ended the season with 1,960 yards and 40 touchdowns.
“In a perfect world, I wouldn’t have seen it playing out this well,” Meagher said.
Meagher epitomizes players who come through the perennial powerful program, Vikings coach Chad Johnston said.
“He is a very unselfish player that always puts the team first,” Johnston said. “He is a very dedicated athlete who works hard during the season and in the offseason.”
A trait instilled in him by his father, Casey.
“He always told me, ‘Actions speak louder than words,’” Meagher said.
Related Coverage
High SchoolsPrep Athletes of the Week: Monticello's Adalynn Biegler sets state records at Class 1A swim meet
Ava Litecky
Totino-Grace • basketball
The 5-10 sophomore guard has quickly taken another step in her progress. Litecky, who averaged 5.5 points per game last season, had a double-double with 32 points and 10 rebounds along with five steals to lead the Eagles, ranked seventh in Class 3A by Minnesota Basketball News, to a 70-55 triumph over St. Croix Lutheran in the season opener. Litecky went 8-for-9 from the field and 4-for-4 on three-point shots. “She was excited and came ready to play, giving her teammates a boost when they needed it,” Eagles coach Mary Dengerud said. “Her game really improved over the summer.”
Ben Dahlin
Jackson County Central • football
The senior wide receiver has a knack for making big plays. He caught a 67-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and followed it with a 70-yard score in the second quarter during the Huskies’ 42-26 victory over Staples-Motley in the Class 2A final. Dahlin finished the game with five catches for 166 yards. “Ben is an outstanding three-sport athlete [wrestling and track] that has been a joy to coach,” Huskies coach Tom Schuller said. “He is an outstanding young man that has represented Jackson County Central in a way that makes us all proud.”
Taylor Thompson
Forest Lake • hockey
The Rangers are off to a 5-0 start, mostly thanks to their junior netminder and captain. Thompson has a 1.25 goals-against average with a save percentage of .959 (turning aside 118 of 123 shots). “Taylor is a very technical goalie who always has her team’s back, giving them the best chance for success,” Forest Lake coach Breanna Gaffy said. “Taylor is an ideal athlete to coach. She is a dedicated student who consistently gives 110-percent effort and works tirelessly, no matter the circumstances.”
Parker Wangen
Stewartville • football
Whatever the Tigers need done, Wangen accomplishes it. The do-it-all senior ran for scores of 1 and 6 yards, caught a 30-yard touchdown pass, kicked a field goal, intercepted a pass and returned it 31 yards — he even had a tackle for loss — as the Tigers successfully defended their Class 3A championship with a 43-22 victory over Dassel-Cokato. “He was the best player on the field week in and week out this season, and we believe one of the most complete, talented football players in the state,” Tigers coach Garrett Mueller said. “He will graduate as one of the best football players in school history.”
Aubrey Cochran-Starr
Fridley • basketball
Cochran-Starr appears ready to cap her career in style. The senior forward scored a career-high 37 points as the Tigers ran away from Park Center 106-69 in the season opener for both teams at the Breakdown’s Tip-Off Classic. She averaged 15.4 points per game last season, netting a season-best 31 points in a victory over Coon Rapids.
Walker Andersen
New Prague • hockey
“Walker is the type of player that coaches love to have on their team,” Trojans coach Brad Drazan said. “He loves the process of working hard and getting better.” The sophomore proved that in New Prague’s season opener, scoring a goal in each period for a hat trick and dishing out two assists in a 7-2 victory over Mankato East. “I was happy to see him have success early because it showed his dedication to improving,” Drazan said. “He is a humble player. After the game when I congratulated him, his response was, ‘Thank you. Just have to keep improving.’ ”
Nominate an athlete: Send an email with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.
Ryan Meagher ran for a Prep Bowl-record six touchdowns while leading Minneota to a 70-20 victory over Springfield in the Class 1A football championship at U.S. Bank Stadium.