Running back Dalvin Cook was among three players on the Vikings active roster not practicing at the start of Thursday’s session, according to a pool report.

Cook has watched two practices from the sideline since straining his groin during the Vikings’ loss in Seattle, and sources have said he’s not expected to suit up for Sunday’s game against Atlanta before a scheduled Week 7 bye.

Defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson returned in some capacity, as he was suited up and participating in the start of practice after missing Wednesday’s session due to a back injury.

Cornerback Holton Hill (foot) and receiver K.J. Osborn (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Two of the Vikings’ six players on injured reserve, right guard Pat Elflein (thumb) and linebacker Troy Dye (ankle), worked off to the side of practice. Defensive end Danielle Hunter (neck) has not been seen at practice for the past couple weeks.

The Vikings moved practice indoors to the fieldhouse at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, where due to COVID-19 restrictions only a few designated pool reporters are allowed to attend.