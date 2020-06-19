Running Aces will begin its 50-day harness racing season Saturday with an 11-race card starting at 1 p.m.
The Columbus track will race Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, with first post at 1 p.m. each day. The season runs through Oct. 4. A limited number of spectators will be allowed on the outdoor track apron; reservations can be made at runaces.com, and admission is free.
Many of the track’s regular drivers and trainers return, including Nick Roland, the track’s all-time leading driver, and 2019 driving champ Dean Magee. Bunkerhill Phil, who won 10 races last season as a 2-year-old, is the 2-1 morning-line favorite in Saturday’s featured race, a $6,000 open pace for 3-year-olds.
Rachel Blount
