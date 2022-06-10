Royce Lewis' season is over.

The Twins' top prospect will undergo surgery for a partially torn ACL on his right knee, after playing only 12 games in his promising first major league season.

The estimated recovery time is 12 months.

Lewis missed all of 2021 after surgery for a torn ACL in the same knee, and also sat out the 2020 season because COVID-19 wiped out the minor leagues for a year.

Lewis was injured on May 29, playing center field in his first game back to the majors on a recall from St. Paul. He suffered what was called a bone bruise in his right knee while tracking down a fly ball, then crashing into the fence.

The first overall choice in the 2017 draft had been sent to St. Paul after 11 games filling in for Carlos Correa at shortstop during Correa's absence because of a finger bruise. Lewis, who turned 23 on Sunday, hit .300 with two home runs, including a grand slam, in 12 games with the Twins.