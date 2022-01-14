The NHL All-Star Game will be played on Feb. 5 in Las Vegas. Each division will have 11 players (nine skaters and two goalies); 40 players have been chosen, with each division to add one more skater in "Last Men" voting.

Central Division

Captain Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado forward. Goalies Cam Talbot, Minnesota, and Juuse Saros, Nashville. Defenseman Cale Makar, Colorado. Forwards Kyle Connor, Winnipeg; Alex DeBrincat, Chicago; Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota; Clayton Keller, Arizona; Jordan Kyrou, St. Louis; and Joe Pavelski, Dallas.

Atlantic Division

Captain Auston Matthews, Toronto forward. Goalies Jack Campbell, Toronto, and Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay. Defensemen Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo, and Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay. Forwards Drake Batherson, Ottawa; Patrice Bergeron, Boston; Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida; Dylan Larkin, Detroit; and Nick Suzuki, Montreal.

Metropolitan Division

Captain Alex Ovechkin, Washington forward. Goalies Frederik Anderson, Carolina, and Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh. Defensemen Adam Fox, N.Y Rangers; Adam Pelech, N.Y Islanders; and Zach Werenski, Columbus. Forwards Sebastian Aho, Carolina; Claude Giroux, Philadelphia; Jack Hughes, New Jersey; and Chris Kreider, N.Y. Rangers.

Pacific Division

Captain Connor McDavid, Edmonton. Goalies Thatcher Demko, Vancouver, and John Gibson, Anaheim. Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas. Forwards Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton; Jordan Eberle, Seattle; Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary; Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles; Timo Meier, San Jose; and Mark Stone, Vegas.