Retailers Ross Dress for Less and Five Below are coming to Sun Ray Shopping Center, just off Interstate 94 on the eastern edge of St. Paul.

Brixmor, the company that owns Sun Ray, recently updated its website to show the two stores in the middle of the strip mall in space that formerly housed Snappy Furniture. Both stores have signed leases, property manager Emilee DeCoteau confirmed. Their opening dates are not yet known.

The stores will be a welcome sight to frustrated neighbors and officials who have complained of what they perceived as disinvestment in the center, where East Siders go to shop for groceries and other goods. Last fall, roughly a third of the square footage at Sun Ray was available for lease.

The strip mall's sign — which is highly visible from Interstate 94 and had shown signs of wear — was repainted late last year.

A Cub Foods shopper loads her car as the Sun Ray Shopping Center's sign looms over its parking lot on in St. Paul, Minn., on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. The sign was repainted later in the year.

Similar to the T.J. Maxx that closed in Sun Ray in 2022, Ross sells store-brand clothing and home goods at a discount. The retailer has one other store in Minnesota — in St. Cloud — according to its website. Five Below, a discount store aimed at tweens and teens, has several locations in the Twin Cities.

In 2025, the new Gold bus rapid transit line, with service between downtown St. Paul and Woodbury, is expected to open with a stop at Sun Ray.