A missing teen has been found and two people arrested in connection with his disappearance.

The 14-year-old boy left for school on Dec. 14 but did not show up and had no contact with his family. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department found the boy at a hotel in California with his 32-year-old biological mother and her 31-year-old boyfriend on Friday, Roseville police said in a news release.

The two adults were arrested on suspicion of felony child concealment. The teen and a young child were taken into protective custody, according to the release.

The mother's parental rights were terminated in early 2019; she was a person of interest during the investigation, according to the release. She was also charged in a similar Brooklyn Park incident that year.

Roseville police tracked her to Lancaster, Calif., where she was arrested.