A season-opening football game Friday between Class 6A schools Rosemount and Lakeville North has been canceled because some members of the Rosemount team are in quarantine.

A statement released Thursday by Lakeville North, where the game was to be played, said its football team was “notified this afternoon that members of the Irish team are in quarantine and cannot play.’’

Lakeville North is exploring options for other opponents but said “nothing is currently scheduled.’’

While the statement did not explicitly mention COVID-19, the pandemic has led to the cancellation of at least eight Minnesota high school football games scheduled for this weekend, although some teams found other opponents or were still looking.

Players at Kasson-Mantorville, St. Agnes and Osakis have tested positive, resulting in quarantines of teammates and coaches that renders their teams unable to practice or play.

More often, however, it’s been the shift to distance learning, required when local case numbers increase, that has sidelined school activities including football. Among the teams on hold for at least two weeks are Brainerd, Fairmont, Laporte, Montevideo and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.

Affected beyond those eight teams are their opponents, in some cases scrambling in recent days to find another team to play. Mankato East is hosting Worthington on Saturday after both of their original opponents canceled for COVID reasons.

Given the challenge of finding nearby opponents on short notice, it seems likely that some teams won’t play all six of their regular-season games.