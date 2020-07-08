A 57-year-old man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a woman as she sat in her van outside his home in far northern Minnesota.

Angelo O. Borreson admitted Monday to second-degree unintentional murder in Roseau County District Court in connection with the death on Jan. 1 of 51-year-old Angela M. Wynne outside the home near Badger.

In exchange for the plea, charges of second-degree intentional murder and assault will be dismissed. Borreson remains jailed ahead of sentencing scheduled for Aug. 31.

Borreson told authorities that Wynne drove to the home in the 27800 block of County Road 4 that morning to help him get gasoline for his vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

Wynne arrived before Borreson was ready to leave and started yelling at him to hurry while honking her horn, the complaint continued.

Borreson said he went outside, shot Wynne multiple times with a shotgun and called 911. He also maintained that he didn't mean for the gun to fire, the charges read.