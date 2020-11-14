BUCHAREST, Romania — Romanian officials say a fire at a hospital treating COVID-19 patients has killed 10 people and critically injured seven others.
The blaze spread through the intensive care ward designated for people with COVID-19 patients at the public hospital in the northern city of Piatra Neamt, said Irina Popa, the spokeswoman for the local Emergency Situations Inspectorate.
Popa said all of the people who died or were injured in Saturday's fire except one were hospital patients.
Romanian health minister, Nelu Tataru, told local media the fire was "most likely triggered by a short circuit."
Piatra Neamt is about 353 kilometers (219 miles) north of Romania's capital, Bucharest.
