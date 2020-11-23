Starting right back Romain Metanire is the only one of four Minnesota United players who didn't get back from international play with their national team in time for tonight's MLS Cup first-round playoff game against Colorado at Allianz Field.

Versatile Hassani Dotson will start in his spot instead.

Loons coach Adrian Heath on Friday declared him team "fit and healthy" for the first time maybe all season and was just awaiting the return of Finland's Robin Lod, Slovakia's Jan Gregus, Sierra Leone's Kei Kamara and Madagascar's Metarie.

The other three made it back and passed COVID-19 testing in time for tonight.

Heath on Friday said Metanire had been delayed getting back into country, which extended to Sunday.

If the fourth-seeded Loons beat Colorado, they will play at Sporting Kansas City on Dec. 1 or 2. Top-seeded Sporting K.C. held off eighth-seeded San Jose on penalty kicks this afternoon.

Lod will start up top as he did in the season finale against FC Dallas and and Kevin Molino, Emanuel Reynoso and Ethan Finlay will play behind him.

Gregus returns to the midfield with Marlon Hairston while Ozzie Alonso returns the 18, available as a substitute.

Michael Boxall is back on the backline with Chase Gasper, Bakaye Dibassy and Dotson to his right. He will wear the captain's armband with Alonso coming off the bench.

Here's the Loons lineuo]

Robin Lod

Kevin Molino Emanuel Reynoso Ethan Finlay

Marlon Hairston Jan Gregus

Chase Gasper Bakaye Dibassy, Michael Boxall and Dotson.

Dayne St. Clair



