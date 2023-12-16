The Rock County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a maroon pickup truck believed to be involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed a 76-year-old Luverne man Wednesday.

Rock County sheriff's deputies discovered the body of William Krotzer, 76, just after noon Dec. 13 in a ditch along the north side of 141st Street a half-mile east of 60th Avenue near Beaver Creek, according to a news release.

Krotzer's vehicle was found about a mile east of his body with a flat tire.

The sheriff's office is looking for a newer maroon Chevrolet Z71 pickup truck, likely with front-end damage.

Anyone who saw Krotzer walking along the road or the maroon pickup is asked to call the Rock County Sheriff at 1-507-283-5000.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the State Patrol, Rock Count Highway Department and the Luverne Fire Department are aiding in the investigation.