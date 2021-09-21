A Rochester company that developed a device that reduces the size of eye droplets by 60% won the grand prize of the Minnesota Cup on Monday night, beating nearly 2,000 other companies that entered what has become the largest statewide competition for startups in Minnesota.

Led by a Mayo Clinic medical student, Nanodropper Inc. won the $50,000 grand prize, in addition to $25,000 for winning its division. Nanodropper won the student division, making it the first entry from that category to win the competition, now in its 17th year.

The MN Cup is a public-private partnership that is run though the University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management. Division winners in nine categories each received $25,000.

A panel of judges favored Nanodropper over finalists that included CoraVie Medical, a company whose blood pressure monitoring device was created to support millions suffering from hypertension, and Canomiks, a product validation company that uses genomics, bioinformatics and artificial intelligence to measure the bio efficacy of ingredients used in nutrition products.

CoraVie Medical won a special $25,000 prize from the Carlson Family Foundation. The number of entries for this year's competition — 1,987 — was a record high, Jessica Berg, MN Cup director, said.

Allisa Song, the chief executive of Nanodropper, led the creation of the company in 2017 while working as a researcher and lab manager at the University of Washington in Seattle. She was driven to create an eye droplet solution after reading an article that stated drug companies were purposefully making eye drops too big, which forced consumers to constantly restock and buy more of their products.

Nanodropper’s device helps make more accurate doses.

The company moved its headquarters from Seattle to Rochester following Song's enrollment at the Mayo Clinic medical school. The company officially launched its adapter, which is an FDA-listed, Class I medical device, in June 2020 and has 200 clinical partner locations across the country, including several locations in Minnesota.

Song said the Nanodropper can save a person up to $2,500 in annual costs for eye medication prescriptions.