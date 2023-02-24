Tap the bookmark to save this article.

ROCHESTER - A Rochester snowplow struck and killed a pedestrian Friday morning southeast of downtown.

Shortly before 9 a.m. the Rochester Police Department responded to a report of an incident involving a snowplow and an adult pedestrian on Pinewood Road SE, according to a news release from the city. Officers on the scene, a few blocks east of Pinewood Elementary School, confirmed the death of the pedestrian.

The plow involved is owned and operated by the city of Rochester.

The Minnesota State patrol is investigating the crash, and a four-block stretch of Pinewood Road SE. remains blocked.

"The City of Rochester wishes to convey its deepest sympathies to the decedent's loved ones," the release said.

The city will host a news conference at 11:45 a.m.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.