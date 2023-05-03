ROCHESTER – If Rochester Public Schools wants to move away from designated police in schools, it will have to navigate a host of complex issues to make up for that security.

That's the message consultants gave to the Rochester Public Schools Board Tuesday. The board appears poised to keep in place a contract with local police to provide school resource officers (SROs) for the district.

Yet some board members continue to question whether SROs are appropriate for an increasingly diverse student population given the racial tensions surrounding policing in the U.S. in recent years.

Board members approved adding a sixth officer earlier this year after district officials found SROs were swamped addressing issues across the district, including at two new schools that opened last fall. At the time, several board members wondered whether adding another officer was best for students.

The board in March directed Superintendent Kent Pekel to explore alternatives to SROs.

This isn't the first time policing in schools has come up in Rochester, as the district has debated whether to keep SROs in classrooms before George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police in 2020 kicked off national conversations and civil unrest.

Proponents say school resource officers help make schools safer while critics say a police presence escalates behavioral and racial issues in the classroom.

Rochester's board updated and approved the district's SRO contract in June, which fleshes out boundaries between SROs and district officials when it comes to student discipline. The district has been studying SRO contact in schools as part of its ongoing strategic plan.

It appears a majority of Rochester students and staff support keeping police in school buildings. A survey found 98% of school administrators supported having SROs, while a majority of Rochester students in the 2022 Minnesota Student Survey found about 90% or more students in eighth, ninth and 11th grade thought it's a good idea to have SROs in their schools.

Districts have few proven options outside of SROs. School officials could train staff on security measures and de-escalation, or even create a district police department, but those solutions would involve major costs and liability issues.

"Have you asked your insurance carrier what this change would do to your insurance?" Jason Matlock, a former security head at Minneapolis Public Schools, told board members.

Matlock pointed out there's still no perfect solution to keep schools safe, and it often comes down to building relationships with students. There's little to no specific training for SROs in police programs, so anyone who steps into that role will likely need district resources to be successful. And sometimes issues can arise when police react the way they're trained to.

"The police weren't the ones that were the heart of the inequity, what was getting referred to them really drove a lot of the harm," Matlock said. "So a lot of this work isn't about how you work with the police officers … but it's how you work with your staff."

Board members have until June to propose changing or terminating the district's contract with Rochester Public Schools for the next school year, though Pekel said after the meeting it's unlikely the board will do so. Board members told Pekel they would be interested in having more say in hiring SROs, but Pekel said there are enough measures and relationships in place with Rochester police to reassign officers if they aren't a good fit in a school.

Board member Jess Garcia said she was pleased with the discussion as it could help some of her colleagues who haven't experienced concerns with policing see a new perspective.

"It gives us some shared language to use about our interests and what we want to see moving forward," she said.

Matlock pointed out whatever solution the district comes to, it will most likely have to involve reckoning with the racist history behind public schooling and policing if school officials want to make all children feel welcome and safe.

"I think that our district has done an excellent job of recognizing that racist history and a long ways we have to go here locally on that issue," Board member Karen McLaughlin said. "And I would encourage law enforcement to … think about that history. It's one of the things that actually we struggle with with our law enforcement leadership at some level."