A 30-year-old Rochester man was killed Thursday in a one-vehicle crash in Dodge County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Jamar Omar Isse was driving a 2015 Dodge Caravan south on Hwy. 56 near 170th Avenue in Wasioja Township just before 9 a.m. when his vehicle veered into a ditch and rolled over. Roads were wet at the time, the patrol said.

Isse, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. Alcohol was not a factor, the patrol said.