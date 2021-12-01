Democratic Socialist Robin Wonsley Worlobah was once again declared the winner in the race to represent the Second Ward on the Minneapolis City Council after the completion of a recount Wednesday.

The race was one of the tightest in memory with Wonsley Worlobah finishing 13 votes ahead of DFL candidate Yusra Arab in the final tallies. Just under 10,000 votes were cast in that race. This was the city's first full recount in a race determined by ranked-choice voting, a system Minneapolis began using in 2009.

Wonsley Worlobah is set to take office in January, filling the post currently held by Council Member Cam Gordon, who has represented the area since 2006 and finished third in his re-election bid last month. The Second Ward stretches across the Mississippi River on the eastern side of the city and includes areas such as Cedar-Riverside, Longfellow, and the University of Minnesota.

Arab's campaign requested the recount. Election workers looked at each ballot to see if voters listed either Arab or Wonsley Worlobah in the first choice column and, if so, allocated those votes to the respective candidates. If voters selected other, eliminated candidates as their first choice, elections workers looked to see if either Arab or Wonsley Worlobah were listed as their second or, eventually, third choices.

Throughout the process, representatives for both Arab and Wonsley Worlobah had the chance to argue over whether certain ballots should be disqualified. The reasons for the challenges varied. In some cases, voters had stray marks on their ballots. In others, they had inappropriately marked multiple candidates in one column. Representatives for the campaigns sometimes argued whether smudges or handwriting on the ballots constituted an identifying mark that could disqualify it under state law.

The City Council had the final say on which ballots should be counted and met Wednesday morning to evaluate each ballot individually. The final tally changed by a six-vote margin, with Wonsley Worlobah leading by 13 votes instead of the original 19. In the end, Wonsley Worlobah logged 4,055 votes to Arab's 4,042 votes.

This story is developing and may be updated.