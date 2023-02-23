A 48-year-old Robbinsdale man will be nearly 80 when he's eligible for supervised release from prison after a Hennepin County judge on Thursday sentenced him for murdering his father and sister.

Ibn Marchone Abdullah, appearing in orange prison garb inside an empty courtroom, slowly pulled down his face mask to tell District Judge Michael Burns that he hasn't been able to grieve the loss of Marchone Abdullah, 74, and Crystal M. Abdullah, 55. Prosecutors say they were each shot once in the head while sitting in their living room in December 2021.

The executions came days after Ibn Abdullah was seeking to have them evicted from their Robbinsdale duplex they rented from him, according to court documents.

Regardless of his relationship with them, Abdullah said "I loved my father and sister dearly."

"I'm affected as well. I miss my sister and I miss my father."

Several relatives logged in on Zoom for the sentencing that was made available because of the inclement weather. Only one read a victim impact statement, brother Terrence Johnson.

"It's been a year and a couple months since this all happened, since I last talked to my dad and he told me he would call me back," he said. "I'm still waiting on that phone call."

Johnson said he will "never again have access" to his father's genius and wisdom. He said he misses his sister's soft voice and smile. He said he asks himself every single day if there was something he could've said or done to prevent this tragedy.

"I guess the person's mind was made up to do the unthinkable," Johnson said.

Abdullah went to Johnson's home in Brooklyn Park on Dec. 26, 2021, and confessed to shooting the their dad and sister few days earlier. Johnson had his other brother go to the duplex where he found the two sitting upright in chairs with a gunshot wound to their heads. The brother immediately called 911.

Police officers detected "an odor consistent with the ... deaths occurring several days prior," according to court records. Officers also found a Glock handgun and two discharged cartridge casings on the floor. They arrested Abdullah at Johnson's house without incident.

Abdullah's attorney, Jesse Dong, told Burns that Johnson was recorded on police body camera footage giving a statement to officers. Dong said that Johnson told police that he thought Abdullah was paranoid and heard his dad and sister plotting for him to be raped and sex trafficked.

Dong said while there are no specific medical records to support mental illness, Abdullah never received necessary support or services for mental health concerns. He said if he had gotten that intervention, he may have "ended up in a different place than here" but "it does not excuse what occurred."

Prior to the shooting, Abdullah did not have a criminal history. Dong said he was a contributing member of society as a longtime employee of Metro Transit, homeowner and recently a landlord renting out the other side of his duplex to his dad and sister.

He asked Burns to consider Abdullah's mental illness and the fact that maximum guideline sentencing in this case would essentially be a life sentence. The sentencing range he faced was a maximum of 62 years and minimum of 43 1⁄ 2 years. He got the lesser sentence with credit for having served about a year and two months in jail.

Per state sentencing guidelines, Abdullah will serve 2⁄ 3 of his sentence in prison, so about 29 years, and the remaining 14 1⁄ 2 years will be on supervised release.

Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Jacob Fischmann told Burns that Abdullah could've been indicted on first-degree murder and received a life sentence. But considering his age, Fischmann said they didn't go forward with an indictment.

Instead, a jury convicted him on two counts of second-degree murder in late January.

Fischmann said because Abdullah "is capable of executing his sister and father," who were both "completely defenseless sitting in their home, in their easy chairs, doing nothing," there remains grave public safety concerns.

He asked Burns to not depart from sentencing guidelines and give Abdullah 43 1⁄ 2 years.

Burns said that Abdullah told his probation officer that he had nothing to do with the double murder "and that you suffered a tragic loss yourself." But according to the jury, "you were in fact the one who committed this crime."

Under either version, Burns said there isn't anything he can say to have any impact on Abdullah. But to relatives watching the sentencing remotely, he offered his sympathy.

"To the family, I'm sorry for your loss," he said. "I don't think there is anything else I can say to necessarily bring comfort to you at this time."

Staff writer Paul Walsh contributed to this report.