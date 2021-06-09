Rob Refsnyder said he was disappointed to miss a week with a concussion, but his overriding emotion after running full-speed into the center field wall at Camden Yards last week was embarrassment.

"Man, that's a super-­embarrassing play," Refsnyder said upon his activation Tuesday. "I was telling my wife, it's probably a good thing, because when my son grows up, if he's super-embarrassed about something, I can be like, 'Hey, look, I've got something better than that.' "

He had something better later on Tuesday, smacking a two-out RBI double in the sixth inning that left the opening game of a homestand with the Yankees tied at 3-3. But after diving into second base safely, the outfielder immediately left the game with a tight hamstring.

That kind of night: The weather was hot. The baseball was not.

The Twins, losers of four of their previous six games, resumed their one-hit-short policy of strangling rallies, while the Yankees, losers of eight of their previous 10, simply waited for the Twins to bequeath them runs they didn't really deserve. The result was a less-than-­inspiring matchup between two of the biggest disappointments in the American League, one that the Yankees won 8-4.

The Yankees came to town reeling from a weekend Bronx sweep by the Red Sox, but looking for the elixir that always seems to bring them to health in Minneapolis. They're 23-11 in this ballpark's history, after all, and 23-9 against the Twins overall since 2015. (And that's just the regular season.)

The Twins took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, with Ryan Jeffers providing the big hit, a looping line drive that landed just beyond the infield, and mere inches inside the left-field foul line, scoring Josh Donaldson and Miguel Sano. The latter's role was the most unlikely part of that rally, given that Sano had singled just ahead of Jeffers' hit — only the third time in his 45 games this season that Sano has collected a base hit in his first at-bat of a game. He's now 3-for-39 (.077) with five walks and a hit batter in his first time up.

The Twins left runners in scoring position in the second and sixth innings, too, but the latter at least came after Refsnyder just missed a home run, smacking starter Jordan Montgomery's final pitch of the night off the top of the bullpen wall, driving Trevor Larnach home with the tying run.

Michael Pineda's start against his former team went well for four innings, with New York managing only two hits and an error. But the fifth inning was ugly.

Pineda issued a one-out walk to Miguel Andujar, then singles to Brett Gardner and DJ LeMahieu to load the bases. An eight-pitch showdown with Aaron Judge ended when Pineda left a 3-2 fastball below the strike zone, forcing in a run.

That ended his night, and Jorge Alcala immediately allowed the tying run to score by throwing a wild pitch almost as soon as taking the mound.

An inning later, Gary Sanchez singled and Roughned Odor greeted Alex Colome with a double into the corner on his second pitch. Then third baseman Willians Astudillo lost a high bouncer in the lights for an error, loading the bases.

When Gardner hit a medium-depth fly ball to Larnach in left, Astudillo cut off his throw to the plate, allowing Sanchez to score without a play.

The Yankees went ahead 5-3 in the eighth on two RBI fielder's choice grounders by DJ Lemahieu and Aaron Judge.

Griffin Jax made his major league debut for the Twins in the ninth inning and picked up his first career strikeout but also allowed home runs to Gary Sanchez and Miguel Andujar