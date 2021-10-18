A road construction worker from Minnesota working in eastern North Dakota was run over by a dump truck and killed at a job site, authorities said.
Melissa McMahon, 50, of Odessa in western Minnesota, was hit in Cooperstown, roughly 90 miles northwest of Fargo, the state Highway Patrol said Sunday.
According to the patrol:
McMahon was hit when a dump truck driver was backing up to pour asphalt on a city street with her assistance. She was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.
The driver, 63-year-old Robert Halvorson, of Summit, S.D., was not hurt.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
