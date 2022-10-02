Ringo Starr has postponed his concert scheduled for Sunday night at Mystic Lake Casino due to illness.

The casino made the announcement late Saturday, adding that the 82-year-old Beatle does not have COVID-19.

"Ringo is sick and was hoping to be able to perform, hence the late notice, but it has affected his voice," Mystic said on its website.

A rescheduled date for the sold-out concert will be announced later, and tickets will be honored. However, refunds are available through Nov. 1.

Starr's publicist could not be reached for comment. On Saturday night, there was no mention of the illness on Starr's website or social media accounts.

In June, Starr postponed concerts on his current tour because two members of His All-Starr Band had COVID.

Starr is traveling with the 15th incarnation of His All-Starr Band. Current members include Edgar Winter, Toto's Steve Lukather, Men at Work's Colin Hay and Average White Band's Hamish Stuart.

Since 1989, Starr has been touring in this format with various famous musicians including Joe Walsh, Billy Preston, Todd Rundgren, Dr. John, Sheila E and Nils Lofgren. The group's repertoire typically features Beatles tunes, Starr solo favorites and hits performed by the other All-Starrs.

Starr has appeared with His All-Starr Band eight times in the Twin Cities, most recently in 2018 at the Ordway.

There is no information yet on the status of other 12 concerts on Starr's current tour, which runs through Oct. 20 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.