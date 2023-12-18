Richfield's school board is set to vote Monday night on a measure that could lower Best Buy's property taxes in 2025, and could accept one-time money from the company to offset the impact.

Best Buy wants to end a "minimum valuation" agreement that set a floor for the assessed value of its Richfield headquarters at $118.5 million. The company believes the offices are now worth tens of millions of dollars less and want to pay taxes on a lower value. The city of Richfield and Hennepin County have already signed off on the agreement, but the school board has the final say.

Richfield school superintendent Steven Unowsky said during a board meeting earlier this month that he would not sign off on any agreement that would hurt students or cost taxpayers.

"Schools will not lose nor will residents, and we will not allow this to impact student funding," he said.

He and the school board said they would approve Best Buy's request to end the minimum valuation agreement only if the company made a one-time payment of $150,000 to the district, both to offset the lost tax revenue and the staff time spent dealing with the issue.

Best Buy built its headquarters in the early 2000s for $300 million, according to Star Tribune archives, including public subsidies worth more than $59 million.

The minimum-value agreement was meant to shield the city from risk by making sure the city would always have enough income from the TIF district to make payments on the bonds that funded the subsidies. The bonds will be fully paid in February, so Best Buy argues its obligations to the city will have been met.

The company says it would benefit because it wants to rent out vacant space in the cavernous building, but argues high taxes are preventing it from offering competitive rates amid a glut of office space in the Twin Cities.

Best Buy officials have told Richfield the property may be worth between $60 million and $81.5 million.

Tracy Smith, Best Buy's vice president and tax counsel told the school board earlier this month that a recent estimate pegged the market value of the campus at $81.5 million, but over the summer told the city it could be worth as little as $60 million.

"Our Richfield campus today is half vacant," she said.