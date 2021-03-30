It's a familiar story, being told all over the Twin Cities. Namely, a beloved restaurant, shop or other popular attraction loses its location, to be replaced with an apartment complex.

That's happening to Lyn 65 (6439 S. Lyndale Av., Richfield, 612-353-5501, lyn65.com). The first-rate neighborhood restaurant and bar opened in an aging strip mall in the fall of 2014.

Time is running out, because the last day of service is April 10. At the current address, anyway.

General manager Nicole Ranallo confirmed that the restaurant is relocating, but couldn't offer many details.

"We haven't signed on the dotted line, so we're not quite ready to announce, but we're going to be able to continue on," she said. "If things go well — fingers crossed — we'll be able to stay in the area."

One tidbit Ranallo shared is that the proposed nearby space is twice as large as the current location.

"It's bittersweet," she said. "We're looking at it as if the current location was Lyn's starter home, and now we're moving so we can grow into more space."

Ranallo noted that all of that additional square footage will allow for more space between tables. On the subject of the pandemic, she credits the neighborhood for the restaurant's survival during the past 12 months.

"They kept us going," she said. "They've been so generous, so giving, and so loyal. When we had to flip to a takeout model, we didn't have a system in place, and we went through some growing pains. But everyone was so kind and understanding and supportive."

Lyn 65 is currently operating both dine-in and takeout service, and the kitchen's classic dishes — pizzas, fried chicken, burgers, handmade pasta — remain on the menu. Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Rick Nelson • @RickNelsonStrib