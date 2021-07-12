Q: I am enjoying reruns of the original "MacGyver" TV series. What can you tell me about Richard Dean Anderson? I don't believe he did any other TV shows.

A: You underestimate Minnesota-born Anderson, now 71, whose career is covered in great detail on the fan site RDAnderson.com, which bears an endorsement from the actor. Focusing just on regular series work since "MacGyver," he has starred in two other shows: "Legend" (1995) and "Stargate SG-1." The latter program had him as a regular from 1997 to 2005 and a guest star in two more seasons; he made guest appearances in two more seasons and in two spinoffs. Anderson also recurred in episodes of "Fairly Legal" in 2011.

'Copper' was short-lived

Q: A few years back there was a series about a New York cop during the Civil War. I believe the name of the series was "Copper." Do you have any info about it, and is it available anywhere?

A: "Copper," set in 1860s New York, had some impressive people in the production team, among them several from the classic "Homicide: Life on the Street." But it lasted just two seasons in 2012-13. The series has been released on DVD.

