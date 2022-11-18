ANN ARBOR, MICH. – Sophomore forward Rhett Pitlick scored two goals and freshman defenseman Luke Mittelstadt had a goal and two assists as the No. 2-ranked Gophers defeated No. 3 Michigan 5-2 on Friday night at the Yost Ice Arena.

Sophomore forward Rhett Pitlick scored two goals and freshman defenseman Luke Mittelstadt had a goal and two assists as the No. 2-ranked Gophers defeated No. 3 Michigan 5-2 on Friday night at the Yost Ice Arena.

Owen Bartoszkiewicz, the Gophers' backup goalie from Northville, Mich., made 29 saves for his first Big Ten victory.

It came against a shorthanded Michigan team, which had five players out because of a virus, including the nation's leading scorer, Adam Fantilli with nine goals and 23 points. One of the ill players was hospitalized Wednesday and put on a ventilator.

"We did a lot of good things tonight," Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. "But again, for as good as we were at times, we let them off the mat. That's a maturity thing that we got to continue to do.

"I liked us in the third period and our maturity stuck with it. Started the game well and ended it well, with a little craziness in the middle."

Pitlick scored his first goal at 5 minutes, 41 seconds of the opening period and his second goal at 7:17 of the middle period. Each time Dylan Duke of the Wolverines answered with a power-play goal.

"It definitely felt good to get those in the net," Pitlick said in a postgame interview on the Big Ten Network. "Our team did amazing. Kudos to the whole team."

Freshman Jimmy Snuggerud put the Gophers (9-4, 5-2 Big Ten) ahead to stay at 11:59 of the second. He scored on a quick turnaround move in front of the net. It was his team-leading ninth goal.

The Gophers got two more goals in the third. Logan Cooley scored on a 5-on-3 power play in the first minute — the second penalty was for delay of game after Michigan came out of the locker room late. Mittelstadt got his first goal of the season in the sixth minute.

Erik Portillo had 36 saves for Michigan (9-4, 2-3).