RFK Jr. weighs major changes to how Medicare pays physicians

Medicare’s billing codes are shaped by the American Medical Association, which represents more than 250,000 physicians. The lobbying group oversees a panel of several dozen physicians — known as the AMA/Specialty Society RVS Update Committee, more commonly referred to as the RUC — who study the resources needed for each medical service and issue recommendations to the federal government. While those recommendations are not binding, federal officials overwhelmingly accept them and use them to set reimbursement for doctors’ duties.