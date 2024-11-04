Review: Minnesota Opera stages eye-catching and well-sung ‘Romeo and Juliet’

The design is a slightly expanded version of what Minnesota Opera offered when it presented this opera in 2016. In that production, I recall mourning the death of the villainous Tybalt, just because he was the most vividly crafted character on stage. For this year’s version, I felt the same way about Charles H. Eaton’s Mercutio. There’s a joke in the film, “Shakespeare in Love” (a far from fact-based account of the creation of “Romeo and Juliet”), in which Shakespeare lets his boss believe that his character of Mercutio is the play’s central focus. In Eaton’s hands, you could believe it, for he’s bursting with swashbuckling charisma and a playful sense of humor matched only by Kara Morgan’s scene-stealing Stéphano.