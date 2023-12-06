Duluth-based Allete, which owns electric utility Minnesota Power, would not say on Wednesday if the company is indeed exploring a sale following a report by Reuters citing unnamed sources.

The news outlet reported Tuesday that Allete is working with JPMorgan Chase on a sale process that has drawn potential buyers such as infrastructure funds and buyout firms. No deal is certain, however.

"Rumors are commonplace in our industry, and per our company policy we don't comment on speculation," said Allete spokeswoman Amy Rutledge.

News of the potential sale sent Allete's stock price soaring on Tuesday, however, giving the company its biggest one-day market value boost in two years.

It is unclear if the rumored sale was being proffered by potential buyers or the company.

A public flight tracker showed a jet owned by Allete was at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey on Wednesday, just outside New York City, after flying from Duluth. However, the company is part of a utilities symposium in the city Wednesday and Thursday.

Minnesota Power serves 150,000 residential and commercial customers across northeastern Minnesota, selling a majority of its electricity to the region's taconite mines and other large industrial customers like paper mills.

Allete in November announced a major earnings boost, reporting third quarter profits of $86 million compared to $33.7 million the year before. Much of that is tied to an arbitration award for the company's clean energy development arm.

At the time, Allete CEO Bethany Owen said in a news release, "We are pleased with our solid financial results this quarter and the positive momentum going into the end of the year."

The company's stock price was trading around $61.40 on Wednesday morning, down 6% from the beginning of the year. That puts Allete's market value at about $3.5 billion.

Allete also owns several other companies, including the fast-growing renewable energy development company Allete Clean Energy; coal miner BNI Energy in North Dakota; and Superior Water, Light and Power in Superior, Wisc.