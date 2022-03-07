Host Michael Rand and Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse take a look at the Wolves and Wild, two winter sports ships passing each other in the night. While the Wolves are surging and piling up wins, the Wild is getting booed off its home ice as losses pile up. Is this a trend that is likely to continue?

Plus Reusse gets fired up (again) about MLB's myriad problems, including its labor woes, and gives some great insights into his visit to Cooperstown with Tony Oliva.

