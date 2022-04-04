Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand as they talk through a very busy time in the world of sports. Both were at the women's Final Four at Target Center, where South Carolina's relentless defense and offensive rebounding were far too much for UConn in Sunday's title game.

If you consider retiring Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski more of a villain than a hero, there was no more fitting end to his career than Saturday's loss to rival North Carolina in the men's Final Four.

Plus Reusse gets going on Twins pitching, modern baseball, the Wild and the Wolves.

