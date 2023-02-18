State Rep. Matt Grossell was cited last week in northern Minnesota with three misdemeanors for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to court documents, Grossell, R-Clearbrook, was cited Feb. 11 just before 2:40 a.m. on 149th Avenue west of Clearbrook, a few miles from his home. His blood alcohol level was measured at .15%, above the .08% limit.

Grossell received three citations for driving while intoxicated (DWI), including: Operating a vehicle with too-high alcohol content; fourth-degree driving while impaired; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Asked for comment Friday, Grossell's attorney Alex Rogosheske said in a statement that the lawmaker was stopped for speeding, and that during the stop he was suspected of driving while impaired.

Grossell was arrested and released after submitting to a breathalyzer test, according to the statement. Grossell did not immediately respond to an email request for comment. His arraignment is currently set for March 15.

He has also been arrested in the past for drunken incidents. In May 2019 Grossell was charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing after he repeatedly shoved and grappled with a security guard at a hotel bar near the Capitol. When police found him intoxicated, he was taken to Regions Hospital but then refused to leave and was brought to jail.

According to police reports, Grossell walked into St. Paul police headquarters after he got out of jail and told an officer working the front desk that he is a state representative and former sheriff (he was a sheriff's deputy). He stated that he did not know why he was arrested, but that "it will be hell to pay."

He later reached an agreement to allow him to avoid any convictions by completing a six-month court diversion program.