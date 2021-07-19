The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a helicopter crash near Rochester, Minn.
The four-seat Robinson R-44 crashed near Elgin, Minn. on Monday, according to tweet from the NTSB. The small town is about 30 miles northeast of Rochester.
One person has died, according to KSTP-TV. The Wabasha Sheriff County's Office has blocked the area off due to downed power lines.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
