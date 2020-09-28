Mano a Mano

Vikings defensive Front vs. RB Derrick Henry

Who won? Henry. The Vikings kept Henry in check in the first half, when he had 11 carries for 45 yards. But after the Vikings took a 24-12 lead at 8:04 in the third quarter, he had 13 carries, 67 yards and two touchdowns. He finished with 119 yards on 26 carries for a season-high 4.6 yards per carry.

Vikings offensive line vs. Jadeveon Clowney

Who won? It’s a draw. Clowney cost the Titans a touchdown with a penalty on an INT return early, but pressure from him and Jeffrey Simmons was particularly disruptive on the Vikings’ final drive, when they needed a field goal to win.

Play of the game

Despite the loss, the most memorable play was Justin Jefferson’s dancing 71-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter, the capper of a breakout game. He beat cornerback Johnathan Joseph, caught the ball at the 38, cut inside to cause the cornerback and safety to collide, and was off. He started a dance known as the Griddy a few yards from the goal line.

