A 22-year-old repeat felon has been sentenced to a term topping 30 years for fatally shooting a woman in front of two young children outside a West St. Paul apartment complex.

Steven D. Buford, of West St. Paul, was sentenced Friday to 31 2⁄ 3 -year term in Dakota County District Court in connection with the shooting of 22-year-old Lauren Summer Koffi-n'guessan on Sept. 4, 2020.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Buford will serve the first 20 1⁄ 4 years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Buford pleaded guilty in November to second-degree murder and attempted first-degree robbery.

"I am pleased that Mr. Buford has entered pleas of guilty for the commission of these violent crimes thereby sparing those victimized by his actions from having to endure the stressors of a trial," County Attorney Kathy Keena said in a statement.

At the time of the shooting, Buford was on supervised release after going to prison in 2016 for robbery and a weapons violation in Scott County. He's also been convicted in Minnesota for possessing a weapon on school property, assault with a dangerous weapon and burglary.

According to prosecutors:

About 9:30 p.m. on the night of the shooting, police responded to a report in the 2000 block of Oakdale Avenue.

Officers soon heard gunfire and saw Koffi-n'guessan on the ground and wounded, and then spotted Buford running through the parking lot.

Moments later, officers heard a scream from a woman standing near her car holding a baby. Her 7-year-old son was standing next to her.

Buford had jumped into the woman's car with her 12-year-old son. Buford was arrested without incident.

The woman told police she had just parked her car and saw Buford and Koffi-n'guessan arguing. Buford shot Koffi-n'guessan while the woman's children watched.