U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar said in a brief House floor speech on Wednesday that President Donald Trump must be impeached and removed from office for "directly and specifically" inciting "a violent attempt to interrupt our democracy."

Omar, a Democrat from Minneapolis, spoke early in the House debate over the move to impeach Trump for a second time. She said the nation "can no longer look away" in the face of a president who encouraged insurrection and rebellion.

"For years we have been asked to turn a blind eye to the criminality, corruption and blatant disregard for the rule of law from this tyrant in the White House," Omar said.

Minnesota's eight-member House delegation has four Democrats and four Republicans. The Democrats are all planning to vote for impeachment while all four Republicans said yesterday they would oppose it. A small number of Republican representatives from other states are planning to vote to impeach.

The Minnesota Republicans cited concerns that impeaching Trump in his final days in office could further inflame tensions, though those same lawmakers all initially endorsed or were silent around claims by Trump and allies that the presidential election was rife with voter fraud.

The House is expected to vote Wednesday afternoon on the single article of impeachment against Trump.

