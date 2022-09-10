Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig is looking for the leader of the U.S. Senate to take action on insulin legislation, months after her bill limiting the out-of-pocket costs for insured people to $35 a month passed the House.

"Although we have made historic moves to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs for Medicare beneficiaries, Americans covered by private health insurance also deserve relief from the burden of excessive drug costs," Craig and three other House Democrats said in a Sept. 1 letter to Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. "Last month, you promised to bring insulin legislation to the floor again this fall and we stand ready to support you in those efforts."

Craig is in a tight re-election race against Republican Tyler Kistner for her swing Second District seat. Kistner said in a statement that "Congress should work in a bipartisan way to address the soaring prescription drug prices that are squeezing Minnesota families."

Craig's bill was met with GOP opposition when it passed the House back in March in a 232-193 vote, although 12 Republicans voted in favor of the legislation.

"Americans who depend on life-saving insulin every day should not be forced to choose between buying groceries or buying insulin. We cannot wait another moment," the letter said.