Q: I asked my previous landlord for a Certificate of Rent Paid (CRP) for the rental years of 2020 and 2021. The landlord refuses to give me the CRPs because he says I owe $600 in past rent. I have asked numerous times for the CRP for those years and have proof of them denying giving it to me.

It is now three years past the due date, and I still haven't received a CRP for those years. What can I do? Is it too late to even do anything about it?

A: Minnesota landlords that own or manage a rental property and rent out living space to someone must provide a CRP to each renter if property tax was payable in the previous year on the property or if the property is tax-exempt but they made payments on it.

A landlord must give each renter a CRP by Jan. 31 each year to cover rent paid in the previous year, even if the renter still owes their landlord money for rent. For example, this year your landlord would have needed to provide your CRP by Jan. 31, 2023, for you to apply for your renters' property tax refund for 2022.

Renters who cannot get a CRP form from their landlord, like in your situation, can request a Rent Paid Affidavit (RPA) from the Minnesota Department of Revenue on or after March 1 each year, so they are able to apply for their renters' property tax refund. To request an RPA, contact the Minnesota Department of Revenue at 651-296-3781 or 1-800-652-9094, or contact them by email at individual.incometax@state.mn.us.

If you request an RPA by email, then only include the last four digits of your Social Security number. You will be giving them your current address, phone number, birth date and Social Security number.

You will also need to give them your landlord's information including their name, address, phone number, along with your previous unit information including the address, county, number of renters, dates rented, total rent you paid for the year of the affidavit and any rent subsidies you received such as Section 8 or other rental assistance programs.

When you receive the RPA just follow the instructions on the form, and contact the Minnesota Department of Revenue at the number or email indicated above if you have any questions about completing the form. The deadline for filing a claim for rent paid in 2021 was Aug. 15, 2023, and for rent paid in 2020 the deadline was Aug. 15, 2022.

Also, the deadline for filing claims based on rent paid last year in 2022 is Aug. 15, 2024. Even though it looks like you missed the deadline for submitting an RPA for 2020 and 2021, you should still contact the Minnesota Department of Revenue and inquire since they may have another solution for you.

Kelly Klein is a Minneapolis attorney.