Scott County officials are considering revoking the Renaissance Festival's permit to operate after roads leading to the Shakopee site were clogged for miles last fall, causing headaches for fair visitors along with local residents and businesses.

County staff allege that Mid-America Festivals, which runs the Renaissance Festival, knew there would be less parking in 2022 but didn't tell county officials about it. The lease had expired on a parking lot providing 10% of the fest's total on-site parking. Having to wait for a parking spot led to the long lines of traffic.

Instead, Mid-America told county officials in July there would be 14 parking lots available as usual county staff said at a public hearing about several weeks ago. Not informing the county of such a change to operations was one of several alleged permit violations by Mid-America.

"All the roads within a mile or two of the Renaissance [Festival], during the busiest times, were a parking lot," said Scott County Commissioner Barb Weckman Brekke. "It became quite a big deal for folks."

Visitors reported two-hour waits to get a parking space, county staff said.

Mid-America denies that any violations occurred, said spokeswoman Stephanie Whipp.

"After seeing and hearing the facts, the county should agree with the Festival's position and keep the longstanding permit in place," Whipp said in a statement.

She noted that even those complaining about traffic "acknowledged the importance of the festival" and said Mid-America is committed to working with the county, local business owners and neighbors to mitigate any traffic issues.

The festival, known as one of the country's largest and most successful Renaissance fairs, was held from August 20 through October 2, 2022. About 300,000 people visit each year.

Scott County officials voted to table the matter until the Jan. 17 County Board meeting. The festival, which has been held in its current location since 1973, cannot operate without the county permit.

At the November public hearing, several residents and small business owners shared the impact the traffic snarls had on their lives.

John Weckman, a resident of nearby Louisville Township and serves as a township supervisor, said traffic has been "unreal" for several years. Residents couldn't leave their home on weekends during the festival because the roads to leave were blocked by lines of cars.

Most members of his son's Special Olympics bowling team couldn't make it to practices this fall because of the traffic, he added.

Bob Pieper, owner of Patio Furniture Refinishing, said 80% of businesses in Louisville Township shut down during the 2022 festival weekends because no one could get to them.

County administrator Lezlie Vermillion said county staff confirmed that Mid-America's lease with the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community to use the Trail of Terror lot, which has about 2,500 parking spaces, ended in January 2022.

The County Board can vote either to revoke the permit or leave it as is, Vermillion said, but any changes to the permit's conditions must be initiated by the permit holder, Mid-America Festivals.

"Everyone who spoke, including the County Board, wants to be [like], 'How do we make this work?' but it really is in their hands," Vermillion said of Mid-America Festivals, which is based in Shakopee.

Brad Davis, the county's planning manager, said Mid-America needs to have a plan in place if they want to keep their permit.

"They need to come back and tell us how they're going to better manage traffic control," Davis said.

Brekke said that the Renaissance Festival has a "tremendously long history" in Scott County. Many families rely on it for income and it generates local sales tax, she said.

"It is a big economic thing for a lot of families and businesses in Scott County ... and just Minnesota," Brekke said.