A remodeled 1950s rambler in the Tyrol Hills neighborhood of Golden Valley is an example of Scandinavian modern home design.

Current homeowners Denise Top and Mary Tham can attest to the home's sense of hygge, the Danish concept of creating warm, cozy and content environments.

"It has this really cool modern Scandinavian aesthetic and open floor plan," Top said. "It's got this great tile work that's done around the house. There's a mosaic fireplace, tile inlay in the entrance and in the bathrooms. We've got these beautiful solid, two-toned doors around the house as well. It's just all really beautiful and adds up to make an interesting aesthetic."

Now, the nearly 4,000-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bathroom home that sits on close to a half-acre lot is on the market. Listing agent Jacqueline Day said the home stands out for its careful design and execution under the guidance of Cornerstone Custom Construction.

"It's almost a new home, " Day said. "They kept the foundation of it, but almost everything from the ground up is brand new and a really beautiful use of imported tiles, some exotic woods, designer wallpaper. It's very fun, open and light with the great room concept that has vaulted ceilings and lots of windows."

When the current homeowners moved into the home in 2018, it had already undergone a major remodeling. An addition off the back of the home doubled its square footage. Large windows were added to fill the rooms with light, and the kitchen was transformed into a chef's kitchen.

The reimagined floorplan put the main gathering areas in the center of the home and the bedrooms on the periphery. Two of the bedrooms come with en suites. The exterior went from white to a dark blue. A deck was added off the dining room and a private balcony was built off the primary bedroom suite.

The project included a guest-friendly downstairs with a family room, bench/dining area, kitchenette, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and exercise room. There's another room downstairs set up to install a sauna.

"It was done very thoughtfully. It's a nice family space. They built out the back but still left plenty of greenspace to enjoy," said Top. "We have two small boys, and it's enough space where everyone can spread out and then gather when we want."

Top and Tham made updates of their own, adding Elpha custom closets and new ceramic tile in the en suite.

Top said she's relished the family-friendly location, which is near Natchez Park, Theodore Wirth Regional Park and North Tyrol Park .

For Tham, one of the most enjoyable things about the home is the cozy feel.

"My favorite thing is the main level. There is so much light that comes into that combined living room, dining room, kitchen area," she said. "It's fun to see the snow and enjoy the seasons."

Jacqueline Day (JacquelineDay@edinarealty.com; 763-522-9000) and Sara Jacobs (SaraJacobs@edinarealty.com; 612-968-8808) of Edina Realty have the $1.2 million listing.