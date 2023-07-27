Regan Smith won two more medals Thursday at the world aquatics championships, taking silver in the 50-meter backstroke and bronze in the 200 butterfly in Fukuoka, Japan.

The Lakeville native had a busy night, with two finals only 30 minutes apart. In the 200 fly, she finished in 2 minutes, 6.58 seconds, behind Canada's Summer McIntosh (2:04.06) and Elizabeth Dekkers of Australia (2:05.46). After setting an American record in the 50 back semifinals on Wednesday, Smith was runnerup to Australian Kaylee McKeown in the final, finishing in 27.11 to McKeown's 27.08.

The medals were the second and third of the meet for Smith, who took silver behind McKeown in Tuesday's 100 back.

McIntosh, a 16-year-old phenom, was the defending world champion in the 200 fly. She ran away with the race, leading at each split and building a wide margin at the 150-meter mark. Her time set a junior world record, while Smith, the reigning Olympic silver medalist in the 200 fly, could not match the American record of 2:03.87 she set last month.

In Wednesday's 50 back semifinals, Smith swam a time of 27.10 to set her second U.S. record in 53 days. She was just .01 off that mark Thursday and .03 behind McKeown. Lauren Cox of Great Britain was third in 27.20.