OMAHA — Regan Smith's busy schedule continued Friday, when she swam the preliminaries of the women's 200-meter backstroke about 15 hours after a hard race in the 200 butterfly.

Though it's been a long week at the U.S. Olympic trials, she showed no signs of slowing down.

Smith, of Lakeville, topped the morning prelims in the 200 back by a comfortable margin. She finished in 2 minutes, 7.81 seconds, nearly one second faster than Phoebe Bacon, whose 2:08.71 was the second-fastest time. Isabelle Stadden of Blaine was eighth in 2:11.01.

Both Minnesotans will race in the semifinals Friday night at CHI Health Center.

The world record holder in the 200 back, Smith will conclude the trials in the event that made her a star. She made the Olympic team in the 100 back on Tuesday, winning the final, and added the 200 fly to her Summer Games schedule Thursday with a second-place finish. A first- or second-place finish in the 200 back would give her three individual events to swim in Tokyo, plus the medley relay.

The 200 butterfly is considered one of the most challenging events in the sport, a physically draining race that also requires proper strategy. Smith clearly had something left in the tank Friday, the morning after swimming a 2:06.99 in the 200 fly to finish as runner-up to Hali Flickinger.

"It felt smooth and consistent, and I was happy with it,'' Smith said of her opening swim in the 200 back. "I executed it well.

"I thought the stiffness after last night's fly would impact me a bit more, but I felt just fine.''

The finals of the 200 backstroke are Saturday night. The trials end Sunday.