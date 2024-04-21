CINCINNATI — The Reds' bullpen picked up after starting pitcher Frankie Montas left the game in the first inning and Cincinnati shut out the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 on Sunday to sweep the series.

Montas was hit by a line drive by Taylor Ward and left the game with a bruised right forearm after 16 pitches. Brent Suter allowed four hits in 3 1/3 innings. Emilio Pagan (2-1) earned the win after allowing one hit in two innings.

Jose Soriano (0-3) did not allow a hit until there was one out in the sixth inning. Elly De La Cruz singled. Nick Martini reached on a error by Luis Rengifo. Christian Encarnacion-Strand doubled and Jeimer Candelario hit a triple to put the Reds up 3-0.

Soriano finished with three unearned runs on three hits in six innings, a career high, and struck out a career-high seven batters.

Alexis Diaz earned his fourth straight save in five tries.

TRAINERS ROOM

Angels: Anthony Rendon was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring.

Reds: Jonathan India and Jake Fraley missed starts with an undisclosed illness.

UP NEXT

The Angels travel to Baltimore on Monday. LHP Reid Detmers (3-0, 1.19 ERA) will oppose RHP Grayson Rodriguez (3-0, 2.63).

The Reds host the Phillies staring Monday. RHP Hunter Greene (0-1, 4.35) will face LHP Ranger Suarez (3-0, 1.73).

___

