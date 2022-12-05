One of the last big tour announcements of 2022 will likely be the Twin Cities' first stadium concert of 2023: The Red Hot Chili Peppers have confirmed an April 8 date at U.S. Bank Stadium with the Strokes and King Princess for opening acts.

Tickets for the Saturday night gig in Minneapolis go on sale Friday via Ticketmaster, with presale options beginning Tuesday at noon. Tour promoter Live Nation often uses unforthcoming dynamic-pricing techniques in Minnesota's publicly funded sports venues, and thus it did not name prices for the show.

Minneapolis falls four stops into the Chili Peppers' North American itinerary for 2023 that also includes a stop at the Fargodome in Fargo on April 6. Other alternating openers on the tour include Iggy Pop, the Roots and St. Vincent, none of whom are scheduled for the Midwest dates.

Last seen in town at Target Center in 2017, the Los Angeles funk-rock vets returned to the road last summer, in a fortuitous year that also saw the return of heyday-era guitarist John Frusciante and the release of two albums, "Unlimited Live" and "Return of the Dream Canteen."

The Strokes have been far less active than the Chili Peppers over the past decade. Their opening gig at the Vikings' stadium will mark the New York quintet's first Twin Cities date since a 2006 show at the Orpheum.

Julian Casablancas and his pals re-emerged in 2020 with the album "The New Abnormal," but they have only played a limited number of dates since its release. Word is they recently recorded with producer Rick Rubin and could have another new LP out next year.

While it's the first in line schedule-wise, the Chili Peppers date is the fifth concert announced for 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium, also counting Taylor Swift's two-night stand (June 23-24), Ed Sheeran (Aug. 12) and Luke Combs (May 13). Metallica also recently announced a two-night stand scheduled for August 2024 at Minneapolis' only roofed stadium.