The National Weather Service has issued a "red flag" warning for parts of east-central and northeast Minnesota, where conditions present an extreme risk of wildfires.

The warning affects Carlton, Pine and St. Louis counties until 7 p.m. Saturday. Strong winds and low humidity have put the area at especially high risk of wildfires. But dry and windy conditions apply to much of Minnesota, an NWS meteorologist said Saturday morning.

In the red-flag area, humidity as low as 24% and 15-20 mile-per-hour winds, with gusts up to 30 mph, mean that "if a fire can get started it has the advantage of spreading rapidly," said meteorologist Chris O'Brien. Under such conditions, a spark can become a wildfire.

Do not burn while the red-flag warning is in effect, the NWS warned, and check any recent fires to make sure they're completely out.

A Department of Natural Resources map, (https://tinyurl.com/45y94kzy) updated daily, shows that all of the state is at an increased risk of fire, with risks up to "high" in some areas and "very high" in an area that includes the Twin Cities. Fires, aside from campfires, are prohibited in high-risk areas. In other areas, permits are required.

Relief in the form of rain could come by Sunday night, O'Brien said. "Looks like we have some pretty good rain coming in early in the week, starting Sunday night and heavier rain coming in Monday night and Tuesday."

Check @mnforestry for up-to-date information on statewide fire conditions, and @mnics for information on large wildfires.

