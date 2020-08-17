Red-breasted nuthatches could be more common than usual here this winter. Nuthatches are on the move in eastern states according to an email post by BirdCast, at bogtrottr.com, an Internet news update service.
The birds are said to be coming south because of a poor cone crop on spruce and fir trees in Canada.
Minnesota is not exactly an eastern state, but irruptions have occurred here for the same reason.
