A single-day record 67 COVID-19 deaths were reported by Minnesota health officials on Wednesday, pushing the state's total in the pandemic above 3,000.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 also reached a single-day high — with the state's pandemic response dashboard showing on Wednesday that 1,706 hospital beds are filled with COVID-19 patients in Minnesota. That includes 355 patients receiving intensive care due to breathing problems or other complications from their infections. COVID-19 patients now make up 31% of the 1,153 patients in ICU beds in Minnesota hospitals.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday also reported 5,102 more infections with the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 — bringing state totals in the pandemic to 242,043 infections confirmed through diagnostic testing. The state listed a total of 3,010 COVID-19 deaths that were verified through diagnostic testing, and another 56 deaths linked to COVID-19 in death certificates but without testing.

Minnesota went from 2,000 to 3,000 COVID-19 deaths in 55 days. By comparison, it took 71 days after Minnesota reported its first COVID-19 fatality on March 21 to reach its first 1,000, and then 120 days after that to reach 2,000.

The rapid increase in the COVID-19 pandemic is reflected in the positivity rate of diagnostic testing — which is now at 15.3%, according to Minnesota's pandemic response dashboard.

The last time the positivity rate was this high was April 29, when diagnostic tests were limited and reserved for people in workplaces or long-term care facilities who were more likely to have COVID-19. Now, testing is being offered to anyone, regardless of symptoms, and is happening broadly and at 10 free state saliva test sites across Minnesota.

Hospitals have deferred non-urgent surgeries that are likely to require inpatient recovery time to address the rising pressure on their bed capacities. The state dashboard shows that 1,153 of 1,440 immediately available ICU beds are filled, and that another 408 beds could be readied for intensive care within 72 hours if needed.

The current patient volume is akin to a severe flu season, but hospitals are seeing 5% daily growth in patient volume that will exceed their capacities in the coming weeks.

"At some point we will have all of those beds filled with either emergency patients or COVID patients," said Dr. Greg Beilman, incident commander for M Health Fairview's COVID-19 response. "We will need help as a society to deal with how to help patients who come into hospitals at greater numbers than those."

Health officials have urged people to wear masks in public, maintain social distancing, avoid large crowds and stay home when sick to slow the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Minnesota. Many people can be infected without symptoms, allowing them to spread the virus to others at greater risk without knowing it.

Gov. Tim Walz is expected Wednesday evening to announce a four-week shutdown of bars, restaurants, fitness clubs and youth sports activities to further slow viral transmission. Minnesota has one of the highest new infections rates in the U.S. — with the Dakotas continuing to have the nation's worst rates.

Minnesota's previous single-day record of deaths was 56 on Nov. 11. Reported numbers tend to be higher later in the workweek due to the administrative delays in processing and verifying the causes of deaths.

Wednesday's 67 deaths included 51 people who lived in long-term care, who are at elevated risk due to their age and underlying health problems. More than 80% of COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota have involved people 70 or older, and more than 68% have involved long-term care residents.