Willa Jean Cornbread

Makes 1 (10-inch) round or 1 (9- by 5-inch) loaf.

Note: The trick to this perfect cornbread is letting the cornmeal, corn flour and buttermilk sit overnight; this allows the corn flour to fully hydrate, while the acid from the buttermilk tenderizes the cornmeal, helping to create a tender, almost cakey bread that still retains that slightly gritty texture you expect. The beauty of this cornbread is that you can leave the fully prepared batter in the refrigerator for 2 days before baking it. From "The Good Book of Southern Baking," by Kelly Fields with Kate Heddings (2020, Lorena Jones Books).

• 3⁄4 c. corn flour, such as Bob's Red Mill

• 3⁄4 c. coarse cornmeal

• 2 1⁄3 c. buttermilk, at room temperature

• 3 tbsp. plus 1 1⁄2 tsp. unsalted butter, melted, divided

• 2 1⁄3 c. all-purpose flour

• 4 tsp. baking powder

• 1⁄4 tsp. baking soda

• 2 tbsp. plus 2 tsp. granulated sugar

• 2 tbsp. plus 2 tsp. dark brown sugar

• 4 eggs, at room temperature

• 2 1⁄2 tbsp. honey

• 1 tbsp. plus 1 tsp. kosher salt

• Butter for serving

• Cane syrup for serving, optional

Directions

In a medium bowl, using a wooden spoon, stir the corn flour and cornmeal with the buttermilk until there are no dry pockets remaining. Cover and refrigerate overnight (or for as little as 1 hour).

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Coat a 10-inch cast-iron skillet or 9- by 5-inch loaf pan with the 1 1⁄2 teaspoons butter. In another medium bowl, whisk the all-purpose flour with the baking powder and baking soda. In a large bowl, whisk the granulated sugar and brown sugar with the eggs, honey and salt. Whisk in the cornmeal mixture until well combined. Add the flour mixture, stirring just until combined, and then stir in the remaining 3 tablespoons of butter.

Pour the batter into the prepared skillet or pan. Bake for about 35 minutes, if using a skillet, or 50 to 55 minutes if using a loaf pan, rotating the skillet or pan after 25 minutes, until the cornbread is golden and irresistible and a knife inserted in the middle comes out clean.

Slather with butter and cane syrup, if using, cut, and serve immediately. Store leftovers loosely wrapped in foil at room temperature for up to 3 days.

Cornbread Madeleines

Makes 36 madeleines.

Note: Madeleines are small French butter cakes, distinguished by the scalloped shape of the molds in which they're baked. With a cornbread twist, this recipe is obviously the most Southern-inspired madeleine. These are fantastic on their own, but are also great alongside custards or puddings, or with fresh seasonal fruit. They require a madeleine pan, available in most kitchen stores. This recipe works very well with the 1 1⁄2- by 3-inch madeleine molds, using about 1 tablespoon of batter per mold. Nonstick pans are recommended, but it's still best to butter and flour the molds before baking. If fresh corn is out of season, substitute 3/4 cup of frozen corn, thawed and drained. From "The Good Book of Southern Baking," by Kelly Fields with Kate Heddings (2020, Lorena Jones Books).

• 1 c. flour, plus more for dusting

• 1 c. fine cornmeal

• 3⁄4 c. coarse cornmeal

• 1⁄4 c. plus 1 tbsp. sugar

• 1 1⁄2 tsp. baking powder

• 1 tsp. kosher salt

• 3 eggs, at room temperature

• 2 1⁄2 c. heavy cream, at room temperature

• 1 tbsp. cane syrup

• Grated zest of 1 orange

• 1 tsp. vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract

• 1⁄2 c. plus 2 tbsp. unsalted butter, melted and cooled, plus more for greasing the pan

• 1 ear fresh corn, kernels cut from the cob (see Note)

Directions

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, fine cornmeal, coarse cornmeal, sugar, baking powder and salt. In a separate bowl, whisk the eggs, cream, cane syrup, orange zest and vanilla paste to combine. Add this mixture to the dry ingredients in two portions; mix with a spoon just until combined. Gradually stream in the melted butter and stir to combine. Stir in the corn kernels. Place the batter in the refrigerator to rest for about 1 hour.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Liberally butter and flour a large madeleine pan. Spoon about 1 tablespoon of batter into each madeleine mold. Bake for 14 to 18 minutes, rotating the pan after 7 minutes, until the madeleines are golden brown and the middles puff. Let cool in the pan for 3 minutes before carefully removing the madeleines from the pan and transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely. (Or skip the cooling, because these are so danged good straight from the oven.)

Once the pan is cool enough, liberally butter and flour it again, refill, and bake; repeat until all the batter is used (it'll be three rounds of baking total).

Madeleines really should be eaten right after they come out of the oven (or within the hour they are baked). I do not recommend storing these, but if you insist, you can pop them in a resealable bag and store at room temperature.