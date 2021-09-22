Looking again
Timberwolves GMs since Kevin McHale held the post from May 1995 to December 2008 (list does not include interims):
David Kahn: May 22, 2009, to May 3, 2013
- Will forever be remembered for passing on Stephen Curry in the 2009 draft.
Flip Saunders: May 3, 2013, to Oct. 25, 2015
Tom Thibodeau: April 20, 2016, to Jan. 6, 2019
- Wolves ended 14-year playoff drought in 2018, but Jimmy Butler lasted only 69 games.
Gersson Rosas: May 3, 2019, to Sept. 22, 2021
- Became the first Latino GM in the history of the NBA. Drafted Anthony Edwards.
STAFF REPORTS
