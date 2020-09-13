St. Paul
Kathleen A. Depuydt, as surety for Bradley’s on Stadium LLC, Mankato, Minn.; filed Sept. 5, 20-32152; Chap. 7; assets, $170,882; liabilities, $331,389.
DigitalTown Inc., Owatonna, Minn., filed Sept. 8, 20-32155; Chap. 11; assets, $2,501; liabilities, $3,524,789. Sam Ciacco, CEO.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Celebrities
Perfume brand says cutting Black actor from ad was misstep
British perfume brand Jo Malone has apologized to Black actor John Boyega of "Star Wars" fame after cutting him out of the Chinese version of a cologne commercial he helped create.
Business
As the pandemic drags on, companies paying for work-from-home perks beyond the basics
Employers look to help those working remotely during the pandemic.
Business
COVID stresses downtown Minneapolis commercial property owners
Jim Durda, general manager of City Center in Minneapolis, several weeks ago opened a $3 million-remodeled entrance on Seventh Street and the Nicollet Mall. The…
National
AP EXPLAINS: Biden's sizable but not radical tax plans
President Donald Trump describes Democratic challenger Joe Biden as a "tool" of "radical socialists" who are bent on taxing every American business and household into bankruptcy. Some progressives say Biden is a corporate crony who will never address systemic inequalities in U.S. society.
Business
Average US gas price edges up 2 pennies to $2.26 per gallon
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline edged up about 2 cents over the past three weeks to $2.26 per gallon.