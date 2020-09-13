St. Paul

Kathleen A. Depuydt, as surety for Bradley’s on Stadium LLC, Mankato, Minn.; filed Sept. 5, 20-32152; Chap. 7; assets, $170,882; liabilities, $331,389.

 

DigitalTown Inc., Owatonna, Minn., filed Sept. 8, 20-32155; Chap. 11; assets, $2,501; liabilities, $3,524,789. Sam Ciacco, CEO.