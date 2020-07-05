MINNEAPOLIS
Joungkong Vue Yang, as surety for Wonders Ice Cream Blaine LLC, Wonders Ice Cream South LLC and Wonders Ice Cream LLC, 2518 NE. 133rd Lane, Ham Lake; filed June 26,20-41687; Chap. 7; no schedules filed.
Kovanda Plastic Surgery PLLC, 4999 S. France Av., Edina; filed June 26, 20-41692; Chap. 7; assets, $241,312; liabilities, $1,152,676. Chris Kovanda, owner.
Aesthetic Institute of Edina PLLC, 4999 S. France Av., Edina; filed June 26, 20-41693; Chap. 7; no schedules filed. Chris Kovanda, owner.
Ceresota Funding II LLC 155 S. Fifth Av., Minneapolis; filed July 1, 20-41740; Chap. 11; no schedules filed. Ross J. Dworsky, president.
St. Paul
Paul Martin Reitman, as surety for Psychological Consultants of Southern Minnesota; 3230 Orchard Court, White Bear Lake; filed June 30, 20-31719; Chap. 13; assets, $818,221; liabilities, $521,807.
C. G. T Limited, 8373 W. 208th St., Lakeville; filed July 1, 20-31738; Chap. 7; assets, $15,981; liabilities, $361,375. Troy Hochsprung, treasurer.